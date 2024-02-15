Gavin and Stacey actress undergoes unrecognisable transformation for new role

Gavin and Stacey actress Sheridan Smith has undergone an unrecognisable transformation for her new role in London’s West End.

The actress, who played the character of Ruth in the popular BBC sitcom, will star in Opening Night The Musical at the Gielgud Theatre from 6 March.

Smith will play the role of Myrtle, a leading character haunted by the death of a teenage fan and bullied by her Broadway director.

For the role, Smith has had a complete transformation and she showed off the results in an Instagram video on Wednesday (14 February).