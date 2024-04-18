Gavin and Stacey star shuts down reunion rumours with two-word response

A Gavin and Stacey star has shut down rumours that the beloved BBC show's cast will reunite.

Larry Lamb, who played Mick Shipman appeared on Loose Women alongside his on-screen daughter-in-law Joanna Page - who plays Stacey Shipman - on Thursday, 18 April.

When asked if he could see himself playing the character again, Lamb said "definitely not."

After the audience gasped, he elaborated: "Right now, I'd say not. But I'm not very good at gambling."

The sitcom, about a couple from Essex and Wales, ran for three series and last appeared on screens with a 2019 Christmas special.