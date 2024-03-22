Actress Ruth Jones has spoken out about rumours of a Gavin and Stacey return following a reunion with cast members James Corden and Rob Brydon.

The actress, who plays Nessa in the hit comedy, is currently starring in Sister Act The Musical in London’s West End, and was supported on the red carpet by Corden and Brydon on Thursday (21 March).

The 57-year-old was quizzed over a Gavin and Stacey return on Zoe Ball’s BBC Radio 2 Breakfast show on Friday.

“I have to ask you, everyone always says, Smithy is still waiting for an answer from Nessa after that proposal”, the presenter said

The Welsh actress replied: “Is he though? Is he waiting? James and I think those characters exist and that Nessa is still working down the slots in Barry Island.”

Ball then pressed her again.