Eamonn Holmes caught swearing in GB News on-air blunder

Eamonn Holmes was caught swearing live on GB News on Tuesday morning (6 June)

Sitting with co-host Isabel Webster, the presenter questioned “how the f***” he will “get home” after the sting for his breakfast show was played out.

Holmes and Webster appeared unaware they were on the air, and his mic was cut a moment after he dropped the F-bomb.

The blunder came after Holmes launched yet another attack on disgraced former This Morning presenter Phillip Schofield and his ex-co-host, Holly Willoughby, on Monday.