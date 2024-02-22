Jacob Rees-Mogg performs bizarre milk taste-test live on GB News

Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg has professed his love for whole milk on GB News - and insisted only liberals “drink skimmed milk to go with their faux leather sandals.”

The Conservative MP suggested “full fat, creamy milk will nourish your inner Tory” as he partook in a bizarre taste test on Wednesday 21 February.

With almond, oat, skimmed, semi-skimmed and whole milk products in front of him, Sir Jacob took a sip of each.

“It’s absolutely delicious. I’ve given up booze for lent, I’d rather have a pint of this,” he said, drinking the full-fat product.