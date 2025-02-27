Gene Hackman discusses fear of dying in resurfaced interview following his death

Gene Hackman spoke of his fear of dying in an interview with CNN’s Larry King back in 2004.

The interview has today (27 February) resurfaced following the death of the 95-year-old actor, alongside his wife Betsy Arakawa, 63, and their pet dog.

No foul play is suspected, according to Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza.

Mendoza told The Santa Fe New Mexican that the couple died around midnight on Thursday. The sheriff did not speculate on their cause of death, which has not been determined.

In the 2004 CNN interview, Hackman said: “I have the normal fear of passing away.”

He added: “I want to make sure that my wife and my family are taken care of.”