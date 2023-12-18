Jimmy Kimmel mocks George Santos over Cameo videos

Jimmy Kimmel mocked George Santos by making ridiculous requests through the disgraced former congressman’s Cameo.

Mr Santos is now demanding $20,000 from Kimmel after he played the Cameos on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

It’s now been reported that an attorney for the expelled House member has sent a “cease and desist” letter to producers of the show.

“We are writing to congratulate you — your ‘dream’ of being sued by Mr Santos may indeed come true,” Santos lawyer Andrew Mancilla wrote in a letter on 12 December.