Gino D’Acampo gets name of beloved Christmas snack hilariously wrong

Watch Gino D’Acampo get the name of a beloved Christmas snack hilariously wrong on The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan (20 December).

The Italian chef got a call from Fred Sirieix who was on the show, and was given the challenge of getting D’Acampo to say ‘pigs in blankets.’

They engaged in an expletive-laden call as Sirieix attempted to steer his friend to the answer.

Hilariously, he called them ‘pig in duvet,’ prompting a big laugh from guests, and audience in person and at home.

“The English people they call it...what’s it called?...the pig in the duvet.”