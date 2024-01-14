Gladiators: How the hit 90s TV show and new reboot compare

The reboot of hit 90s TV show Gladiators started on the BBC last night (13 January), and fans have been comparing the two versions.

All of the classic challenges including The Wall and Hang Tough, as well as some new additions, feature in the reboot, as well as the theme tune.

However, one major difference viewers will notice is that villain Wolf is no longer a part of the show, and has instead been replaced by two others: Viper and Legend.

The show continues on Saturday evenings at 17:50 GMT.