Former Gladiator Wolf unrecognisable as 71-year-old challenges show’s new athletes

Former Gladiator Michael Van Wijk, aka Wolf, reckons he could still take on the current crop of Gladiators at the ripe age of 71.

The nineties family favourite gameshow show returns to screens on Saturday 13 January in a 2024 reboot.

When asked if he could take on the current crop of stars, which includes Team GB sprinter and Olympic bobsledder Montell Douglas and CrossFit champion Sheli McCoy, he replied: “Absolutely, 100%, I wouldn’t even worry about it.”

The bodybuilder, who played the villain in the original series, said the new Gladiators should try to “make your character so strong that it stands out”.