Glastonbury 2022: All you need to know ahead of this year’s festival

Glastonbury Festival returns to Worthy Farm this week, after Covid restrictions forced the cancellation of the previous two events.

This year, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar and Paul McCartney are headlining the festival, which runs from Wednesday 22 June to Sunday 26 June.

But what should fans expect from the four-day extravaganza?

Take a closer look at Glastonbury 2022 and discover what attendees and those watching from home should be on the lookout for ahead of one of the world’s most famous music festivals.

