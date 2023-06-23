Glastonbury: Drone footage shows how big festival really is

Aerial footage captures just how big Glastonbury Festival is.

Video shared by Fly Away Ballooning from 2022’s event shows the massive crowd covering the rolling fields of Worthy Farm, visible from high above.

This year’s Glastonbury will be headlined by Arctic Monkeys, Guns N’ Roses and Sir Elton John.

Festival co-organiser, Emily Eavis, confirmed on Friday morning (23 June) that Arctic Monkeys will perform after their set had been in doubt by Alex Turner’s acute laryngitis diagnosis.

“It was a little bit close there for a minute and we were thinking about whether we should have a serious back-up plan in place, but no, thankfully they’re on, so that’s great,” she told BBC Radio 2.