Avril Lavigne finally plays ‘Complicated’ at Glastonbury after 22-year wait
Avril Lavigne sang her 2002 hit "Complicated" to the Glastonbury crowd on Sunday, 30 June, after a 22-year wait to play the festival.
The Canadian musician, 39, wore a tartan skirt, fishnet tights, and a black and red jacket as she performed to of a jam-packed crowd at Worthy Farm, opening her set on the Other Stage with "Girlfriend."
Lavigne's performance drew one of the biggest crowds to the stage over the weekend, with some members of the audience singing every word.
“I can’t believe it’s taken me 22 years to play Glastonbury,” Lavigne told the crowd. “It’s about time.”
00:50