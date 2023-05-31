Rick Astley wears pyjamas to talk Glastonbury in early morning BBC interview

Rick Astley delighted fans on Wednesday morning (31 May) as he appeared on BBC Breakfast in his pyjamas to talk all things Glastonbury.

The 80s star - who is also an iconic meme thanks to the internet tradition of ‘Rickrolling’ - spoke to presenters Sally Nugent and Jon Kay about his upcoming slot at this year’s festival.

“It’s an amazing honour and a privilege to play there... I’ll be very early on the Saturday,” Astley explained.

“I might do it in my pyjamas,” he then joked, before being questioned on his unique interview look.