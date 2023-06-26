Sir Elton John's superfans said they started queueing at 4am on Sunday, 25 June, to get the best spot to watch the singer's final UK performance at Glastonbury.

The 76-year-old wowed fans with a stellar show featuring many of his best-loved hits and a string of special guests including Rina Sawayama and Brandon Flowers.

It was Sir Elton's first and last time headlining Glastonbury, which he described as a "very special and emotional night."

He thanked fans for their dedication as he addressed the crowd.

"I had better entertain you, you’ve been standing there so long and I really appreciate all the outfits and everything," Sir Elton said.