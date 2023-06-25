Glastonbury fans react to dramatic performances from Lana Del Rey and Lewis Capaldi

Fans at Glastonbury react to the events on a dramatic Saturday, which saw Lana Del Rey’s set cut off at midnight and Lewis Capaldi battling through his performance.

“We all struggle sometimes with mental health, to get up in front of all those people and do that, and to be so open and honest with people, it’s amazing,” one member of the crowd said after seeing Capaldi’s effort.

Meanwhile, other fans were left “devastated” that Del Rey’s set was cut short later in the evening.

Sir Elton John will bring the curtain down on the Worthy Farm festival as he headlines the Pyramid Stage on Sunday.