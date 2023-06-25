Watch: Red Arrows stage flypast during Lewis Capaldi’s Glastonbury set

Cockpit footage from the Red Arrows shows crowds at Glastonbury as the aerobatic display team staged a flypast during Lewis Capaldi’s set on Saturday 25 June.

The Scottish star struggled to finish his performance, with vocal problems leaving him almost unable to sing his final songs.

He was hoping the festival appearance would be a triumphant comeback after cancelling three weeks of shows to “rest and recover”.

As Capaldi struggled to finish, the Glastonbury crowd pulled him over the line with an emotional singalong to “Someone You Loved”.