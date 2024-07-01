Louis Tomlinson sets up TV at Glastonbury for fans to watch England game

Glastonbury attendees watched England v Slovakia at Euro 2024 on Sunday, 30 June, thanks to Louis Tomlinson bringing a television set to the festival.

Organisers had previously said they would not be showing the match at Worthy Farm due to fears that it would clash with Sunday’s performances.

The former One Direction star took matters into his own hands and provided a screen for fans to witness England advance to the quarter-finals with a 2-1 win.

Tomlinson was pictured sitting in amongst the crowd watching Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane score.