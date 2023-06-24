Rick Astley delighted fans with his Glastonbury set on Saturday.

Thousands gathered at the Pyramid Stage at midday, eager to see the 80s star who found fame with a new generation thanks to “Rickrolling”.

But Astley is far more than his classic “Never Gonna Give You Up” hit, as his festival set showed.

Taking to a drumset, Astley decided to cover AC/DC’s “Highway to Hell” - and his performance certainly didn’t disappoint.

He’s since been praised on social media for showing off his skills, with some renaming the festival “Rick Astonbury” in his honour.