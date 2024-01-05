Glynis Johns’ most iconic Mary Poppins moments as actress dies aged 100

Glynis Johns, the Tony Award-winning actor who was best known for her iconic Mary Poppins role, has died aged 100, her manager confirmed on Thursday, 4 January.

Starring in the Oscar-winning 1964 Disney musical, Johns played Winifred Banks, the suffragette mother of the children in need of a nanny.

Several legendary scenes in the film featured the antics she was getting up to as she campaigned for women’s rights to vote in the UK - including her protest song pastiche “Sister Suffragette” which mentions Emmeline Pankhurst.