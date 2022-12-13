A number of big British names stood out at the nominations for the 80th Golden Globes.

Dame Emma Thompson, Olivia Colman, Bill Nighy and Daniel Craig all picked up nods for top categories ahead of the annual ceremony, which took place privately this year after it was knocked off the air.

Last week, comedian Jerrod Carmichael was announced as host, with the ceremony due to take place on Tuesday 10 January 2023.

It is expected to air live in the United States on NBC and will also be streamed on Peacock.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.