Since winning The Great British Bake Off 2024, Georgie Grasso has quickly become a local celebrity in her small town.

The 34-year-old, who triumphed in Tuesday’s (26 November) final against Dylan Bachelet, 20, and Christiaan de Vries, 34, has found herself adjusting to newfound fame.

“Everyone knows everyone, so everyone is just coming up to me,” Georgie says, explaining how attention has followed her since the victory.

While some locals approach her for autographs, she remains modest, laughing, “No, I’m not doing that.”

One particularly memorable encounter occurred in a supermarket, where a woman stopped, stared, and then offered a hug in disbelief. “It’s surreal,” Georgie admits, still accepting her sudden popularity.