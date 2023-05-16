Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong joins cover band on stage in London pub

An alt-rock band in London were shocked when Billie Joe Armstrong joined them on stage as they were performing a rendition of a Green Day song.

The frontman stepped up to the microphone as Borderline Toxic were playing the 1994 hit “Basket Case” at Slim Jim’s Liquor Store.

Lead singer Kerry Glass appeared gobsmacked as the Armstrong hopped up next to her and started belting out his own song, before coming back to the front of the stage to sing with him.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.