Guinness World Records launches annual book for 2023

The 69th edition of the annual Guinness World Records has been launched for 2023, revealing the latest and greatest achievements across the world - and even some in space.

Craig Glenday, the editor-in-chief for Guinness World Records, said they processed nearly 40,000 entries from across the globe, revealing a new emphasis on fitness.

Mr Glenday also spoke of a project giving people with "physical, intellectual, and visual impairments" the chance to be record-breakers.

This video gives a glimpse into some of the new entries readers can look forward to learning about.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.