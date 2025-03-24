Gwyneth Paltrow appears to mock Meghan Markle in a video she posted on Instagram of herself making breakfast.

The clip shows Paltrow preparing buttermilk biscuits and what she described as “not-so-perfectly cooked over-easy eggs,” while dancing in her pyjamas.

Social media users noticed the song in the video, “This Will Be (An Everlasting Love)” by Natalie Cole, which has also appeared in promos for Markle’s show. However, the song is widely used in advertising.

One user commented, “Lol, isn’t it this the song they keep using in the Meghan Markle promo?”

Another wrote, “Ew. If you’re trying to throw shade at Meghan this is very déclassé and a not-so-micro aggression.”

However, others dismissed it as a coincidence."Why do people feel so deeply compelled to believe women are competing when they aren’t,” one person commented.