Si King reveals heartbreaking moment Dave Myers told him about cancer diagnosis

The Hairy Bikers’ Si King has opened up on the moment his close friend Dave Myers told him about his cancer.

In an hour-long BBC Two documentary, The Hairy Bikers: You’ll Never Ride Alone, the chef celebrated the life of his co-star, who died aged 66 in February following his diagnosis.

King, 58, reflected on “Dave Day” which saw 46,000 motorcyclists travel from London to Myers’ hometown in Barrow-in-Furness in June to funds for the Institute of Cancer Research, London, and children’s charity the NSPCC.

This poignant moment in the documentary saw King describe the moment he found out about Myers’ diagnosis.