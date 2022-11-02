Harry Styles channelled his inner Danny Zuko by dressing as the famous Grease character to perform “Hopelessly Devoted To You” during his “Harryween” show.

The pop icon could be seen sporting a leather jacket, black trousers and a black, slicked-back wig as he belted out the famous track.

“This wig is very warm, so if at any point during the show, I fall to the ground, don’t be alarmed,” Styles warned early in his performance.

“Harryween” took place in Los Angeles this year, after the success of two New York concerts in 2021.

