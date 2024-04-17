Hannah Waddingham breaks silence after viral paparazzi video

Hannah Waddingham has addressed a viral video in which she called out a photographer for telling her to “show leg” on a red carpet.

The Ted Lasso star received widespread praise after she told a photographer at the Olivier Awards: "You would never say that to a man. Don't be a d**k, otherwise I'll move on. Don't say 'show me leg', no."

Speaking on The One Show on Wednesday, Waddingham said: "I’ve received a written apology and so now I’m so ready to move on. And I’m not having it overshadow what was the most... glorious, joyful, positive night."