Harper Beckham has shared her expensive beauty regime using her mother Victoria’s products.

The 13-year-old raided her mother’s make-up bag to use several of her cosmetics for an Instagram tutorial on Saturday (21 December).

Posh Spice’s daughter used several products from the Victoria Beckham beauty range including her rejuvenating priming moisturizer, brow gel, highlighter stick, and lipgloss - worth a combined total of nearly £200.

The Spice Girl captioned her video: “I see Harper Seven’s been in my makeup bag again!”