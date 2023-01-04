JK Rowling netted around £18m from her publishing company in 2022 as she faced criticism for her views on transgender rights, according to the Daily Mail.

The Harry Potter author, 57, has long been a critic of gender ideology and, in her own words, an advocate for “women’s sex-based rights”.

In December, the writer told Letters from Suzanne that she “does not consider herself cancelled.

“The only time I’ve ever made reference to being cancelled, my book sales went up,” Rowling said.

