JK Rowling and Warner Bros ‘in talks’ to create Harry Potter TV series

Warner Bros and JK Rowling are said to be “in talks” to create a Harry Potter TV series.

The media company is reportedly pushing to convince the author to produce a programme based directly on her books for its new streaming service that will combine HBO Max and Discovery+.

Bloomberg sources say plans will see Rowling “involved in the series to ensure it remains loyal to her original material” but that she will not be involved in the day-to-day running of the show.

The publication has reported that Warner Bros is “close to a deal” for the series, however, The Independent understands that while the proposal is “in talks”, it is not near completion.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.