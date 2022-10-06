Coldplay postpone shows after Chris Martin contracts ‘serious' health problem

Coldplay have announced that they are postponing a run of tour dates due to frontman Chris Martin’s ill health.

The band were due to play eight dates in São Paulo, Brazil, which have been rescheduled for early 2023.

In a statement posted on Instagram on Tuesday, 4 October, Coldplay expressed “deep regret” at the postponements.

Mr Martin, 45, has been put under strict doctor’s orders to rest for the next three weeks.

“We’re so grateful for your understanding at this challenging time where we need to prioritise Chris’s health,” the band said.

