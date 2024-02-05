Helen Skelton fights back tears during tribute to A Place in the Sun’s Jonnie Irwin

Helen Skelton fought back tears during a special tribute to her This Morning Live colleague Jonnie Irwin.

The 50-year-old presenter’s death from cancer was announced on Friday (2 February).

A special tribute was paid to the father-of-tree, during Monday’s episode of This Morning Live, a show in which Irwin was a regular host.

A montage of clips was shown of Irwin’s presenting career, as well as pictures of his wife and children.

Hosts Helen Skelton and Gabby Roslin appeared visibly emotional as they pledged to continue the work Irwin had done in tackling the taboo surrounding terminal cancer and palliative care.