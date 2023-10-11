Independent TV
Watch: Holly Willoughby’s most memorable moments on This Morning
Holly Willoughby has confirmed she is quitting This Morning after 14 years on the ITV show.
The TV presenter, 42, released a statement on Tuesday 10 October confirming she has taken the decision “for me and my family”.
Willoughby has been absent from the daytime programme since last week, when a man was charged over an alleged plot to kidnap and murder her.
Her statement didn’t refer directly to the alleged plot and ended by saying she would miss viewers “so much”.
Following Willoughby’s decision to step away from the show, The Independent takes a look at some of her best This Morning moments.
