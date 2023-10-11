Emotional Vanessa Feltz reduced to tears after Holly Willoughby’s This Morning exit

Emotional Vanessa Feltz was reduced to tears live on air after Holly Willoughby’s This Morning exit

Vanessa, 61, was visibly emotional as she appeared on the ITV show on Wednesday and hailed Holly as a “Disney princess” who is “loveable and golden-hearted”.

She also said that it was “understandable” that Holly had stepped down as “family is everything” to her.

Holly shocked fans on Tuesday when she announced her decision to quit This Morning after 14 years of presenting the show.