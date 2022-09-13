Drew Barrymore and Justin Long shared a moving moment while appearing together on Barrymore’s talk show.

The former couple – who dated on and off between 2007 and 2010 – had an emotional reunion on the season three premiere of The Drew Barrymore Show on Monday (12 September).

“We laughed so much, that was so much a part of our connection,” Barrymore explained.

“I love that we’ve maintained our love, because I don’t think it’ll ever – from my end, it’ll never go anywhere, I’ll love you always,” Long added.

