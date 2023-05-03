Actor Josh Gad joins striking writers outside Fox Studios in LA

Actor Josh Gad joined striking writers on the picket line outside Fox Studios in Los Angeles on Tuesday 2 May.

“We are nothing without their words. We have nothing without them,” he told reporters.

“So it’s imperative that we resolve this in a way that benefits the brilliance that comes out of each of these people here today on the page.

“Because without the page, we have nothing. We have no instruction manual for art. So that’s why I’m out here today and we’ll stay out here, hopefully with breaks and food and bathroom breaks. But we’ll stay out as long as it takes.”

