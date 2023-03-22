Winnie the Pooh horror film pulled from Hong Kong cinemas days before premiere

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey will not be released in Hong Kong and Macau cinemas, its distributor has said.

VII Pillars Entertainment apologised for the “disappointment and inconvenience” to viewers in the regions, after the horror film was abruptly cancelled two days before its scheduled outing in Hong Kong.

No reason has been given for the decision as yet.

“The cinemas agreed to show it, then all independently come to the same decision overnight. It won’t be a coincidence,” director Rhys Frake-Waterfield told Reuters.

