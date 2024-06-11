How House of the Dragon stars got into character for season 2

House of the Dragon season 2, with its elaborate costumes, dragons, and drama, will finally be released in June.

The second instalment of the Game of Thrones prequel sees Westeros on the brink of a bloody civil war with the Green and Black Councils fighting for King Aegon and Queen Rhaenyra, respectively.

Ahead of the series launch on Monday, 17 June, The Independent chatted to Bethany Antonia, Jamie Kenna, Matthew Needham, Abubakar Salim, Luke Tittensor, and Elliott Tittensor about how they prepare for their roles.