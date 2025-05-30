Hugh Jackman takes swipe at ex-wife after divorce announcement

Hugh Jackman has broken his silence following his divorce from Deborra-Lee Furness with what appears to be a swipe at his former wife.

The Australian actor shared a video of himself performing a complicated skipping routine on stage to NSYNC's break-up anthem “Bye Bye Bye” on Tuesday (27 May).

Sharing the clip to his 34.1 million Instagram followers from his one-man show Hugh Jackman: Love from New York with love, the star captioned the video: “FINALLY.”

The post comes just hours after Furness posted a brutal statement revealing their split, where she said she is “navigating the traumatic journey of betrayal﻿”.