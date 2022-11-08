I’m a Celeb: Ant and Dec tease Matt Hancock’s jungle arrival

Ant and Dec have revealed what they described as the “worst kept secret on tv” - Matt Hancock’s impending arrival on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

“This experience will be an adventure. When I’m in camp, people will just see the real me,” the former health secretary says in his teaser clip.

“Survival in the jungle is a good metaphor for the world I work in. People will see me for me, warts and all.”

Mr Hancock was suspended by the Tory party after it was revealed he would be joining the ITV reality show.

