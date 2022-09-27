Ed Sheeran surprises clubbers in Ibiza with secret performance

Ed Sheeran amazed clubbers in Ibiza with a short surprise set on Monday, 26 September.

The singer appeared at the House In Paradise club to perform four hits; his hit “Shape of You,” The Backstreet Boys’ “I Want It That Way,” Britney Spears’ “Hit Me Baby One More Time,” and Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline.”

Footage filmed by club owner Wayne Lineker shows Mr Sheeran performing his 2017 song to an ecstatic crowd.

