Idris Elba finally addresses James Bond rumours: ‘I am ancient now’

Idris Elba has finally addressed rumours of him being cast as the next James Bond.

The Luther actor said while he appreciated being considered back in 2009, he is now “ancient” and feels the opportunity is now “dead”.

Speaking to Chris Moyles on his Radio X breakfast show on Thursday (18 April), the 51-year-old joked he is now “more famous for not playing Bond” than “some of the actors who did”.

Elba said: “You know, everyone loves Bond. Such a fantastic character, and just to me, I found it as a compliment to be considered all those years ago.”

Elba then added: “I'm ancient now. I don't know what kind of Bond I'd be.”