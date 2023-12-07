I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! contestant Josie Gibson has admitted she “feels responsible” for Fred Sirieix’s elimination.

The This Morning host and First Dates star repeatedly clashed in the jungle when it came to cooking for the camp.

Following Fred’s eviction on Tuesday (5 December), Josie admitted she felt sad.

Wednesday evening’s episode saw her tell campmate Tony Bellew: “The thing is, I feel maybe a bit responsible."

The former boxer replies "No, not at all."

In the Bush Telegraph, Josie said: "I’ll be sad to see him go because even though we had... It was a battle of the chefs... I did really like him."