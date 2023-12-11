I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here runner-up Tony Bellew has opened up about the tough time he went through before and in the jungle, revealing the moment he nearly quit the reality show.

The former boxer, who formed a close friendship with winner Sam Thompson, revealed his grandmother died shortly before he entered the jungle and that he also broke a promise to his son, when he missed his birthday.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain on Monday (11 December), he said one of the hardest moments during his jungle experience was when his wife visited camp.