Terrified Marvin Humes faces his fear of heights in I’m A Celebrity challenge

JLS singer Marvin Humes faced his fear of heights when he was forced to skydive his way into I’m A Celebrity 2023.

Humes, 38, had previously revealed he had “let down” his three bandmates when he was unable to jump out of an airplane “many years” ago.

There was no escaping the challenge, as a “terrified” Humes said he was thinking of his family.

Conquering his fears, Humes successfully completed the jump from 15,000ft. He was cheered on by fellow campmates Nick Pickard and Jamie Lynn Spears.