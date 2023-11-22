JLS star Marvin Humes has revealed the strange way he wooed his now wife Rochelle to his I’m A Celebrity campmates.

Humes met his wife when JLS went on tour with girl band The Saturdays, of whom Rochelle was a member.

He said: “We went to a nightclub and we were just chatting, getting on really well. She went to the toilet. She left her handbag at the table with me.

“So then, I thought, right, got her phone out and called myself so I had her phone number. It took about three months of pestering her to get a date.”

Humes then revealed their first date was in a car park at McDonalds.