Rochelle Hulmes had secret 'I'm A Celebrity jungle' phone call about husband Marvin

Rochelle Hulmes has let slip a behind-the-scenes I’m A Celebrity secret as she revealed she receives a courtesy call from producers, updating her on how her husband Marvin is getting on in the jungle.

Speaking to her This Morning co-presenter Dermot O’Leary on Tuesday (21 November), she said: “The producer calls us earlier on in the day and they say, this is what's going to happen tonight and they tell me that he's doing OK. It's sort of like a courtesy call.”

Rochelle then reacted to her husband serenading fellow campmate Jamie Lynn Spears as she took a bath after getting upset about missing her children.