I’m A Celeb first look: Marvin Humes takes tumble in slippery Bushtucker Trial

Fred Sirieix and Marvin Humes will team up for Tuesday night’s (5 December) Bushtucker Trial on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

The pair will be dressed up as massive insects for the “Fly On The Wall” challenge, which sees them shuffle along a brick wall suspended in the air.

Marvin, who nearly left camp on Monday when he received the second-fewest number of votes after Nella Rose, will be keen to prove himself in the trial and win the maximum number of stars.

However, Tuesday’s preview clip shows he slipped off the structure - surely impacting his success.

Fred, meanwhile, takes on his second consecutive challenge after irritating some of his fellow campmates by jumping at the chance to compete last night.