Sam Thompson opened up on the pressure he has faced to have children during a conversation with Josie Gibson on Wednesday night’s (6 December) episode of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!.

The Made in Chelsea star, 31, is in a relationship with former Love Island contestant Zara McDermott, 26, who he agreed was “definitely ‘the one’.”

Thompson told the This Morning presenter: “A lot of people who are like ‘mate you need to have kids’... my circumstances are different to yours.

“My girlfriend is doing so well... and I know she doesn’t want to give that up.”