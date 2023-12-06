Independent TV
I’m a Celeb’s Sam Thompson opens up on pressure to have children: ‘My circumstances are different’
Sam Thompson opened up on the pressure he has faced to have children during a conversation with Josie Gibson on Wednesday night’s (6 December) episode of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!.
The Made in Chelsea star, 31, is in a relationship with former Love Island contestant Zara McDermott, 26, who he agreed was “definitely ‘the one’.”
Thompson told the This Morning presenter: “A lot of people who are like ‘mate you need to have kids’... my circumstances are different to yours.
“My girlfriend is doing so well... and I know she doesn’t want to give that up.”
